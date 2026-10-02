Odisha: Genomix Healthcare organises discussion on genomic medicine

BHUBANESWAR: The 3D Genomix Healthcare organised a scientific evening on advances in genomic medicine here recently, bringing together senior clinicians, oncologists, hematologists, academicians and healthcare professionals to discuss the growing use of molecular diagnostics and precision medicine in patient care.

Professor and director of the Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Dr Rajyalakshmi Luthra spoke on the ‘Current Landscape of Genomic Testing in Patients with Solid Tumors’ during the first session.

Dr Sunil Jaiman, assistant professor, Department of Pathology, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, delivered a session on ‘Perinatal Pathology in the Genomic Era.’

The event was moderated by Dr Chinmaya Pani, medical oncologist, Utkal Hospital, while Dr Sanjib Kumar Mishra, director and senior consultant, Radiation Oncology, Utkal Hospital, proposed the vote of thanks.

3D Genomix Healthcare was founded by Dr Aditya Samal, Dr Nityanada Upadhyay, Dr Arun Mohanty and Sribatsha Rath. Dr Arun Mohanty, CEO of 3D Genomix Healthcare, outlined the organisation’s focus on expanding access to advanced genomic testing in Odisha and eastern India.