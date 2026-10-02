Odisha ST families given pucca houses face repeated flooding, forced into huts

JAGATSINGHPUR: Several Scheduled Tribe (ST) families in Tirtol block are taking shelter in makeshift polythene huts despite receiving pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), as their newly constructed homes remain vulnerable to flooding. The families said their locality has been inundated four times already this year.

Nearly 50 ST families have been residing on government land at Mundasahi under Tirtol panchayat for the past 50 to 60 years. The administration provided land pattas measuring one decimal each to 16 families for construction of houses. Subsequently, the beneficiaries received work orders under PMAY during 2022-23 and constructed houses at Gopiakuda in the same block.

However, the houses have failed to provide the intended shelter as they are in a low-lying area. Whenever the Mahanadi river is in spate, floodwater enters the locality and reportedly rises to four to five feet inside and around the houses.

The beneficiaries said this forces them to move out and live in the makeshift huts. Beneficiaries Sandh Singh, Champa Sama and Bijay Tudu alleged that the government spent lakhs of rupees to provide them with permanent houses, but they have been unable to occupy them safely for nearly four years because of recurring floods. The families said they had expected the PMAY houses to provide security and dignity, but the selection of flood-prone land defeated the purpose.

Locals attributed the recurring waterlogging to lack of planning and the absence of basic protective infrastructure around the housing site.