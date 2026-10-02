Odisha to play big in India’s tourism growth, focus on global visitors: Deputy CM Pravati

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Thursday said Odisha is all set to play a big role in the country’s tourism and hospitality growth, with a strong focus on attracting global visitors.
Addressing a media-conference here, the deputy chief minister said Odisha is pursuing an ambitious tourism strategy aimed at generating direct economic benefits for local communities while strengthening the state’s position on the global tourism map.
She announced the seventh edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar (OTB) 2026, which will be held here from October 3 to 5. “Our tagline is ‘Think India, Think Odisha’. If anyone in the world wishes to invest in India or explore India, they must think of Odisha first. Through our progressive policies in adventure tourism, homestays and hospitality, Odisha is advancing on a war footing to drive the Viksit Bharat vision,” she added.
Highlighting the inclusive approach of the state’s tourism policy, Parida said the economic benefits generated by tourism should reach communities and small businesses across Odisha rather than remain limited to hotels and resorts.
Organised by the department of Tourism, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Odisha Travel Bazaar, the three-day B2B tourism marketplace, will bring together more than 92 private company exhibitors, tour operators from 27 countries and domestic buyers from 32 cities. The event is expected to facilitate more than 6,000 pre-scheduled business meetings.
As part of OTB 2026, eight pre and post-event familiarisation (FAM) tours will be organised in different destinations across the state. Tour operators, buyers, media representatives and influencers will get first-hand exposure on Odisha’s diverse tourism products. Key highlights of the event include an experience-sharing session by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar to promote culinary tourism.
The FAM tours will showcase the state’s heritage and spirituality, nature and wildlife, tribal traditions, coastal attractions and experiential tourism offerings, helping participating stakeholders understand the destinations and tourism experiences available across Odisha.