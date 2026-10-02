Odisha to play big in India’s tourism growth, focus on global visitors: Deputy CM Pravati

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Thursday said Odisha is all set to play a big role in the country’s tourism and hospitality growth, with a strong focus on attracting global visitors.

Addressing a media-conference here, the deputy chief minister said Odisha is pursuing an ambitious tourism strategy aimed at generating direct economic benefits for local communities while strengthening the state’s position on the global tourism map.

She announced the seventh edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar (OTB) 2026, which will be held here from October 3 to 5. “Our tagline is ‘Think India, Think Odisha’. If anyone in the world wishes to invest in India or explore India, they must think of Odisha first. Through our progressive policies in adventure tourism, homestays and hospitality, Odisha is advancing on a war footing to drive the Viksit Bharat vision,” she added.

Highlighting the inclusive approach of the state’s tourism policy, Parida said the economic benefits generated by tourism should reach communities and small businesses across Odisha rather than remain limited to hotels and resorts.