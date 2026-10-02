Odisha's 80-year-old visually-impaired woman raped in forest, one held

UMERKOTE: In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old visually-impaired woman was allegedly raped in a forest near Talanpada under Raighar block in Nabarangpur district on September 29, police said on Thursday.

Briefing the media, Umerkote sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Subhendu Kumar Sabar said the accused, 35-year-old Pilaram Gouda is from a village under Raighar block. He was arrested and produced in court on Wednesday.

Police said the elderly woman was returning home on foot after visiting her daughter’s house in a nearby village when Gouda reportedly intercepted her on the way. Taking advantage of the isolated area, he allegedly dragged her to the nearby forest and sexually assaulted her. In the meantime, two local youths, who were passing through the area, heard the survivor’s cries of help. They rushed the spot and reportedly caught the accused in the act. The youths overpowered Gouda, tied him to a tree and alerted villagers.

After receiving information, a police team led by Raighar IIC Tapan Sahu reached the spot, took the accused into custody. The woman was shifted to Raighar primary health centre for treatment.

As news of the heinous crime spread in the area, members of local women’s organisations reached Raighar police station and staged protest, demanding strict action against the accused and justice for the elderly woman.

Police said a case was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS on basis of the complaint lodged by the survivor’s family. Medical examination of both the accused and the woman was conducted.

SDPO Sabar said a scientific team also visited the crime scene to collect evidence.