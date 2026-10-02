Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer Gopalan sought VRS under pressure: Opposition

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition parties including BJD and Congress on Thursday raised questions over the timing of the decision of Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan to seek voluntary retirement, alleging that the officer was under pressure.

BJD leader and former minister Arun Kumar Sahoo questioned the circumstances surrounding the senior IAS officer’s decision, stating that things were not as transparent as they looked.

“There must have been pressure on the officer to resign. Why should any senior IAS officer opt for VRS less than two years before his retirement? There must have been pressure on him to resign,” he alleged.

Referring to the recent voluntary retirement from service by former Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, Sahoo alleged that two All India Service officers seeking VRS denotes the officers were feeling uncomfortable working under the BJP government in the state.