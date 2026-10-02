Rs 2.3L crore unused in five years due to weak budget plan: CAG

BHUBANESWAR: More than Rs 2.36 lakh crore remaining unspent or surrendered across departments over five years has raised concern over the quality of budget estimates and the state’s ability to utilise public funds.

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on State Finances for the year 2024-25 has found persistent under-utilisation of funds and substantial gap between budget provisions and actual expenditure from 2020-21 to 2024-25.

The state’s total budget increased 71.64 per cent during the period but savings (unutilised funds) ranged between 17.70 per cent and 25.98 per cent of the total provision, it pointed out.

In 2024-25, against a total budget provision of Rs 2.88 lakh crore, the state could utilise Rs 2.32 lakh crore, leaving Rs 56,156 crore or nearly one-fifth of the total budget unspent. Of this, Rs 2,815.91 crore was not surrendered by departments.

The original budget for 2020-21 was Rs 1,55,963 crore, which increased to Rs 1,67,663.27 crore with the addition of supplementary budget of Rs 11,700 crore. However, the revised estimate was Rs 1,35,000 crore while the actual expenditure in the fiscal was Rs 1,24,109 crore, leaving an untilised amount of Rs 43,554 crore.