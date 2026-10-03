Blackbuck fawn rescued after 45 days in house of Digapahandi farmer

BERHAMPUR: A two-month-old female blackbuck fawn was rescued by forest personnel on Friday, nearly 45 days after it strayed into a village in Ganjam’s Digapahandi block.

According to reports, the fawn had lost its way and entered farmlands near Bajraguma village under Chaudhuritikarpada panchayat around 45 days ago. Frightened and running for its life after being chased by stray dogs, the young deer was rescued by a local farmer, who took it home and kept it under his care.

On the day, a team from Nuapada forest section led by forester E Ganesh reached Bajraguma after receiving information from a villager, and rescued the fawn. It was brought to Digapahandi forest range office and later taken to the veterinary hospital for examination and treatment. Officials said the animal was healthy and it was subsequently released into a nearby reserved forest.

However, the rescue has raised serious questions over the Forest department’s monitoring mechanism. Locals questioned how the department remained unaware of a protected wild animal kept at a private residence in the village for around 45 days. They also questioned whether the range officer or other forest personnel had prior information about the fawn and, if so, why was it not rescued earlier.

The issue assumes significance as the blackbuck population has reportedly been expanding in Digapahandi and Sanakhemundi areas over the past few years. Locals alleged that despite the increasing presence of the protected species, the Forest department has not undertaken adequate awareness programmes to educate villagers on how to respond when blackbucks stray into human habitations.

While the incident highlighted the need for stronger field-level monitoring, greater public awareness and prompt intervention to ensure the safety of blackbucks in the region, Digapahandi ranger Dibyaranjan Sahu said an inquiry will be launched to determine how the young deer went unnoticed by the forest staff deployed in the area.