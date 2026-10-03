Jeypore police launches smart patrolling system

BHUBANESWAR : Jeypore police has introduced ‘Night Vigil’, a tech-enabled patrolling system for preventing crimes, enhancing police visibility and ensuring faster response during night hours.

The pilot initiative was recently launched in Jeypore town and it combines GPS tracking of the patrolling vehicles, geo-fencing and a live monitoring dashboard named ‘Night Vigil’, to bring greater efficiency and accountability to conventional patrolling. The field officers have been provided with login IDs to share the patrolling photographs on the portal.

Jeypore SDPO Archita Mittal said along with a four-wheeler, three motorcycles equipped with GPS are carrying out night patrolling. “We are also able to track their live location on Night Vigil dashboard,” she added.

Koraput SP Rohit Verma said, the initiative has intially been divided into three patrol sectors with dedicated motorcycles covering vulnerable and critical crime-prone locations such as deserted areas, market places and entry-exit routes, selected using past data and intelligence collected by the police.

“The live dashboard has enabled all the supervisory officers to monitor the location and movement of patrol teams in real time and identify instances such as prolonged halts, deviation from assigned zones or inadequate coverage,” he said.

Information generated during patrols is being analysed to create heat maps which will help in optimising the patrolling routes and deployment of the available manpower more effectively, he added. The system is also integrated with static police deployments and local community guards to create a coordinated night-safety network in the jurisdiction.

Police have also planned to integrate the system with ERSS helpline number - 112 to ensure faster response to emergency calls. Plans are afoot to launch the initiative in other areas of Koraput district in the coming days to prevent crimes during night hours.