Landowners seeking demarcation can’t be forced to apply online, pay Rs 800 as user fees: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ruled that landowners seeking demarcation under the Odisha Survey and Settlement Rules, 1962 cannot be compelled to apply online or pay Rs 800 per plot as user charges.

Justice Sashikanta Mishra on Thursday held that the state government notifications prescribing online demarcation and the higher user charges can operate only as an alternative system for applicants who voluntarily opt for it.

The court passed the order while dealing with a petition filed by Sri Gadagadeswar Mahadev Bije, a deity represented by its trustee after appointing senior advocate Ramakanta Mohanty as amicus curiae. The deity is the recorded tenant of 11 plots measuring about 2.6 acres adjacent to Gadagadia temple on the bank of the Mahanadi at Killa Maidan in Cuttack.

The trustee claimed that parts of the deity’s land had been encroached upon and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation had constructed a road over a portion of the property without acquisition. Government agencies and other organisations also allegedly use parts of the land for meetings without paying anything to the deity, while the annual Balijatra is organised over a portion of it.

The trustee sought demarcation to protect and recover the property. However, the tehsildar, Cuttack Sadar, refused to accept the application offline, insisting on online filing. The online system, the petitioner said, required separate applications and payment of Rs 800 for each plot.