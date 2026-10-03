Man, two sons assaulted for protesting poor road work in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: A naib sarpanch and his two sons were allegedly assaulted by a group of youths after they objected to the use of substandard paver blocks in a road construction project at Nuasahi under Beguniapada police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The injured are Nuasahi naib sarpanch Abhimanyu Mohapatra and his two sons Shankar Mohapatra and Purnachandra Mohapatra.

According to the complaint filed by Abhimanyu, he and his sons raised objections over the quality of the paver block road work being carried out in Nuasahi and were taking photographs of the work. This reportedly led to an argument with some youths. The situation escalated when the youths allegedly attacked the trio with iron rods and sticks, leaving three of them seriously injured.

Abhimanyu and his sons were initially admitted to Kodala hospital. As their condition was reportedly serious, they were later shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for further treatment on Friday.

Following the incident, tension erupted in the area. Sources said Abhimanyu is a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supporter, while the persons allegedly involved in the road work are stated to be workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and followers of Kabisuryanagar MLA Pratap Chandra Nayak.

While the MLA was not available for comment, police said an investigation has been launched into the incident.