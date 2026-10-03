MP Panigrahy seeks action on Paralakhemundi ring road

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, seeking time-bound action on Paralakhemundi’s stalled infrastructure and long-pending development demands.

At the centre of the memorandum is the Paralakhemundi ring road and bypass project, sanctioned in 2017-18. A stretch of around five kilometres was proposed to ease congestion in the town, but the project remains stalled despite the tender reportedly continuing to be valid and some affected landowners having received compensation.

The MP has pointed to coordination problem between government departments. While the ring road and bypass fall under the Works department, land involving 111 municipal shops comes under the Housing and Urban Development department. The result, he said, has been a deadlock over a project intended to address one of Paralakhemundi’s most persistent problems: traffic congestion.