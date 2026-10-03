Odisha farmers cry paddy crop loss due to industrial emissions

SAMBALPUR: Farmers in Gundurupada under Hirakud have complained of a fresh instance of paddy crop damage and raised concerns over alleged ‘toxic’ emissions from the Hindalco industrial unit. A farmers’ organisation has demanded an investigation into the cause of the damage, and compensation for affected cultivators.

According to reports, the Jayadurga Anchalik Krushak Sangathan submitted a memorandum to the district administration on Thursday seeking intervention. The farmers noticed damage to their paddy crops on September 26.

The organisation alleged that crops in Gundurupada had suffered damage in the past as well due to toxic emissions from Hindalco.

Hindalco Odisha Cluster GM (Corporate Affairs) Bighneswar Panda termed the allegations baseless. “There must be over 150 acres of farmland in the area, and it is highly unlikely that only a patch in the middle of it suffered crop damage. We adhere to all compliance requirements diligently, and the damage is not a result of operations at our plant,” he said.

Agriculture, revenue, and pollution control officials inspected the fields on Thursday. According to the Agriculture department’s assessment, around 30 hectares of paddy crop were damaged due to emissions, the farmers’ organisation claimed.

Chief district agricultural officer Satyaban Soren said, “The team ascertained the extent of affected crops. As per primary investigation, fluoride contamination seems to be the cause. However, the source of contamination is yet to be established. A team of experts is expected to visit the spot soon and on the basis of their report, a call will be taken on compensation.”

District collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said the allegations would be fact-checked and appropriate action would be taken based on the findings.