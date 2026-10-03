Odisha Governor, CM Majhi pay tribute to Gandhi, Shastri

BHUBANESWAR : Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, with leaders recalling their ideals of truth, simplicity and service.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati led the state-level observance at a special function held on the premises of the Assembly. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, ministers, MLAs and senior officials offered floral tributes at the statues of Gandhi and Shastri.

Taking to X, the Governor said Gandhi’s enduring ideals of truth, non-violence and peace continue to guide humanity. “On the birth anniversary of MK Gandhi, I pay my heartfelt tribute to his enduring ideals. May his timeless values continue to inspire us all,” he posted. Paying homage to Shastri, he said his life of simplicity, integrity and unwavering dedication to the nation will inspire generations.

Majhi said Gandhi not only led India to Independence but also gave the world a moral force through Satyagraha and non-cooperation. He said Gandhi’s core concerns were upliftment of the last person in society, cleanliness and promotion of indigenous products. “Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these dreams of Gandhiji are being realised.

The Swachhata drive has become a mass movement and the mantra of Swadeshi is playing a pivotal role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added. The government is committed to ensure that welfare schemes reach the last rung of society, guided by Gandhiji’s ideals of truth and non-violence and Shastriji’s dedication to duty and nation, he said.