Odisha moots sand dune management plan to protect nature’s sea walls

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha has decided to prepare a ‘Coastal Sand Dune Management Plan’ to protect the unique biodiversity of dunes along its 574-km shoreline and curb coastal erosion.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority (OCZMA). The OCZMA has outlined that the sand dune management plan will be prepared through an expert agency approved by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

It will be framed under Clause 2.1.1(b) of the CRZ Notification, 2019, which mandates formulation of management strategies for all ecologically-sensitive areas identified in the coastal zone management plan.

An official from the state Forest, Environment and Climate Change department said protecting sand dunes apart from other regulatory measures would help in reducing the vulnerability of the coasts from erosion, as the formations absorb wave energy and act as a natural barrier against erosion.

“They function as a natural sea wall, protecting inland areas from flooding and storm surges, while providing habitat and shelter for specialised plants, birds and insects,” he said.

Sand dunes in the state are largely found along the southern Odisha coastline, the Konark-Puri-Satapada belt and parts of the Ganjam coast. Portions of the northern coastline in Balasore also feature sand dunes combined with casuarina groves.