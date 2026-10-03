Stone quarrying: NHRC seeks report from Mayurbhanj collector

BARIPADA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Mayurbhanj collector over allegations of rampant illegal stone quarrying in the foothills of Similipal National Park, including areas near Saratchandrapur and Bankasahi villages under Shyamakhunta tehsil.

In an order issued on Monday, the commission directed the collector to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and submit a report within two weeks of receiving its communication.

Rights activist Akhand, in his petition filed before the NHRC, had alleged that unauthorised stone quarrying was being carried out in Similipal foothills, particularly at night, using drilling machines and explosives. According to the petition, the blasting caused loud explosions and tremors in surrounding villages, with cracks reportedly developing in houses in the area. Besides, the quarrying was allegedly being carried out without the requisite approvals or environmental clearances.

The petitioner argued that the alleged quarrying was not merely an environmental violation but was also affecting the safety, livelihood and dignity of local residents. It was further alleged that more than 50 stone-laden trucks were passing through the area every day, affecting road safety and disrupting the normal lives of residents.

The petition also raised concerns over alleged environmental degradation in Similipal forest. It alleged deforestation, hill cutting, and noise and air pollution, and stated that degradation of the local environment could adversely affect communities dependent on the area’s natural resources.

The NHRC observed that if the allegations were found to be true, it would constitute serious violations of the human rights of local residents. Subsequently, it directed the collector to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within two weeks.