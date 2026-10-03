Sujala campaign launched to promote responsible water-use in urban areas

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Friday rolled out the statewide ‘Sujala’ campaign to sensitise citizens on adopting responsible water-use practices and make water conservation an integral part of their daily life. The drive will continue till October 16.

Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, who flagged of the Sujala awareness vans in the state capital, said the campaign aims to create widespread public awareness about water conservation, importance of safe drinking water and prevention of water-borne diseases. It also seeks to promote collective responsibility for preventing water wastage and ensuring the availability of safe water.

The campaign assumes significance in the wake of the government’s efforts to ensure round-the-clock drinking water supply in urban areas under the ‘Sujala’ initiative. A total of nine ULBs have already been covered under round-the-clock water supply initiative during 2025-26, while the government has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore more under the flagship programme across 38 ULBs for 2026-27.

Officials said under the Sujala campaign, 544 water supply projects have been sanctioned by the government so far. Of these, 289 projects have been completed, while the others are in progress. For 2026-27, a total of 391 projects, including 102 new ones, are planned with an estimated outlay of Rs 1,500 crore. In addition, 92 projects worth Rs 978 crore are scheduled for execution in 2027-28.

Water Corporation of Odisha officials said, “The Sujala campaign will encourage citizens to adopt practical water-saving measures, such as turning off taps when not in use, promptly repairing leaking taps and pipelines and avoiding the disposal of waste near rivers, ponds, tube wells and other water sources. These simple steps can significantly contribute to reducing water wastage and protecting the quality of available water resources.”