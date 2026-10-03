Techie-mountaineer killed in Bhubaneswar as his bike hits bull

BHUBANESWAR : A 27-year-old software engineer and avid mountaineer died after his motorcycle hit a bull in Bhubaneswar’s Chandrasekharpur area on Thursday night, with the animal’s horns piercing his neck.

The deceased is Jagannath Mahanta of Keonjhar district. Mahanta worked as a software engineer in the capital city.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mahanta was returning to his rented house on his bike when he suddenly spotted a bull sitting on the road. He applied the brakes but lost control of the bike, fell onto the animal and was impaled by its horns. Police said the bull’s horns pierced Mahanta’s neck and he was bleeding profusely after the accident.

Passersby informed the police and Mahanta was rushed to a private hospital, but succumbed a few hours later while undergoing treatment.

“A case of unnatural death has been registered and further probe is underway,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station. Notably, police found that he was not under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.