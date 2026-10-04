Consumer body quashes TPSODL’s Rs 1.61 lakh bill

BERHAMPUR: The Rayagada district consumer disputes redressal commission has quashed an electricity demand of Rs 1,61,799 raised against a consumer and ordered Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) to pay Rs 20,000 for mental harassment and litigation expenses.

The commission also directed the power utility to issue a fresh bill based on the consumer’s actual electricity consumption for the preceding two years, allow payment in instalments and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The decision came in a case filed by Prashant Kumar Kar of Padmapur, whose electricity connection was registered in the name of his grandfather, Udayanath Kar, who is no more. The dispute escalated after a smart meter was installed at the premises in November 2024 and the consumer allegedly began receiving unusually high bills. Despite raising objections, Kar did not get the matter resolved. TPSODL subsequently disconnected the electricity supply over the disputed dues, following which he approached the consumer grievance redressal forum (CGRF) and later the electricity ombudsman. After failing to get relief, he moved the district consumer commission under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Rejecting TPSODL’s objections, commission president Rajendra Kumar Panda and member Satish Kumar Panigrahi recently held that a person actually using electricity at a place is entitled to seek relief under consumer protection law even if the connection stands in the name of an ancestor.

The commission also held that approaching the CGRF or electricity ombudsman does not bar a consumer from seeking relief before the district consumer commission. A key issue before the commission was the recovery of electricity dues allegedly relating to an earlier period. Referring to section 56(2) of the Electricity Act, 2003, and applicable OERC regulations, the commission held that recovery of dues beyond two years, without the required notice, was impermissible.