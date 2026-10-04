DFO asked to submit report on landslide in Similipal

BARIPADA: The regional chief conservator of forests-cum-field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), Prakash Chand Gogineni, has directed Karanjia divisional forest officer (DFO) Ajay Kumar Sahu to submit an assessment report on the landslide that occurred inside the Similipal Biosphere Reserve on September 27.

Residents of Asanbani, Kirkichipal and Mankadbeda villages under Champajhar panchayat, along with people from villages near the hills in the Keshdiha area, were alarmed after hearing a loud sound from inside the biosphere reserve. The locals shared that the sound came from Chandikhman hill in Similipal. Later, they noticed a massive flow of muddy water entering a stream at the foothills. Water, mud and uprooted trees were reportedly swept down on both sides of the hill with considerable force, triggering panic among people in nearby villages.

The villagers said the incident followed heavy rainfall in the biosphere reserve due to a recent low-pressure formation.

After the incident, people alerted forest officials of Thakurmunda range and Karanjia forest division.

Gogineni said based on the findings of the assessment report, necessary measures, including stabilisation work and plantation, will be taken to prevent more damage.

Locals recorded videos of the landslide and the flow of mud and water from the hill and some were posted on social media platforms. As a precautionary measure, Thakurmunda police has advised people to stay away from the affected area and be alert while approaching streams and other vulnerable locations.