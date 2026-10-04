Female Olive Ridley travels 6,719 km in 271 days to reach Lanka waters, reveals WII telemetry study

BHUBANESWAR: A female Olive Ridley turtle travelled 6,719 km over a course of 271 days, reaching waters east of Sri Lanka, the first-year findings of a three-year study by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), report of which was released on Saturday, revealed.

The study is being undertaken with support from the state wildlife wing and Dhamra Port Co Ltd (DPCL), a part of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ).

In its initial year, the study offered new insights into Olive Ridley movements, habitat use, migration and nesting along the Odisha coast. The satellite telemetry, used as part of the study, tracked 10 turtles over 1,748 days, revealing distinct movement patterns between males and females.

The findings showed that male turtles began their offshore migration earlier, while females remained in nearshore waters for longer periods.

The data also pointed to possible foraging stopovers along the continental shelf and across the Bay of Bengal.

One female turtle travelled the longest 6,719 km over 271 days, reaching waters east of Sri Lanka, while another journeyed nearly 200 km from Gahirmatha to Rushikulya and back, highlighting the extent to which Olive Ridleys moved between different parts of Odisha’s coastline.

The report called for sustained monitoring to better understand how these movement and habitat-use patterns could influence the conservation of nesting habitats.

Releasing the report on the occasion of the State-Level Wildlife Week 2026 celebration on the day, Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia laid stress on focused conservation measures for the marine species that arrive on the Odisha coast, Gahirmatha in Kendrapara district and Rushikulya in Ganjam, in lakhs for their annual mass nesting.