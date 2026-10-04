Female Olive Ridley travels 6,719 km in 271 days to reach Lanka waters, reveals WII telemetry study

BHUBANESWAR: A female Olive Ridley turtle travelled 6,719 km over a course of 271 days, reaching waters east of Sri Lanka, the first-year findings of a three-year study by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), report of which was released on Saturday, revealed.
The study is being undertaken with support from the state wildlife wing and Dhamra Port Co Ltd (DPCL), a part of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ).
In its initial year, the study offered new insights into Olive Ridley movements, habitat use, migration and nesting along the Odisha coast. The satellite telemetry, used as part of the study, tracked 10 turtles over 1,748 days, revealing distinct movement patterns between males and females.
The findings showed that male turtles began their offshore migration earlier, while females remained in nearshore waters for longer periods.
The data also pointed to possible foraging stopovers along the continental shelf and across the Bay of Bengal.
One female turtle travelled the longest 6,719 km over 271 days, reaching waters east of Sri Lanka, while another journeyed nearly 200 km from Gahirmatha to Rushikulya and back, highlighting the extent to which Olive Ridleys moved between different parts of Odisha’s coastline.
The report called for sustained monitoring to better understand how these movement and habitat-use patterns could influence the conservation of nesting habitats.
Releasing the report on the occasion of the State-Level Wildlife Week 2026 celebration on the day, Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia laid stress on focused conservation measures for the marine species that arrive on the Odisha coast, Gahirmatha in Kendrapara district and Rushikulya in Ganjam, in lakhs for their annual mass nesting.
Senior scientist, department of Endangered Species Management at WII, R Suresh Kumar said the study, based on satellite tracking after nearly 15 years, provide a scientific foundation for evidence-based conservation planning.
“We will continue tracking more turtles to build a stronger data set that can support management strategies and long-term conservation,” he said.
Adani Foundation chairperson Priti G Adani said Olive Ridleys are an important part of Odisha’s natural heritage and protecting them requires a deeper understanding of its journey.
“The focus of the Odisha government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on sustainability and environmental conservation provides a strong foundation for such pioneering work and we are pleased to contribute to this effort,” she said.
LAUNCH OF WILDLIFE RESEARCH GRANT
On the occasion, Singhkhuntia launched the CM-GROW (Chief Minister’s Grant for Research on Odisha’s Wildlife). Day-visit eco-tourism destinations were unveiled including Peacock valley and Nageswar dam in Chandaka Wildlife Division, destinations in Similipal North Division, Karakhol in Chilika Wildlife Division and amenities in Hirakud Wildlife Division. Forest department secretary Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, PCCF and HoFF K Murugesan, PCCF (wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha, additional PCCF (wildlife) Manoj V Nair and Adani Foundation CEO Abhishek Lakhtakia were present.