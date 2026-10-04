Fill up teaching posts by November: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to Odisha universities

BHUBANESWAR: Governor and Chancellor of Universities Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday asked vice-chancellors of state public universities to initiate the recruitment process for vacant teaching posts by the first week of November and complete it by the end of the month.

Addressing a meeting on the ongoing recruitment of teaching faculty in state public universities at Lok Bhavan, Kambhampati said filling up vacant teaching posts was the next major challenge after the appointment of vice-chancellors in state universities.

Recalling that vice-chancellors of 14 universities were appointed in a single day after he assumed office as Governor, Kambhampati said clear timelines should now be set for completing the faculty recruitment process.

“Merit should be the priority in the appointment of teaching faculty. Quality and merit cannot be compromised,” the Governor underlined, stressing the need to recruit the best available faculty.

He also suggested that all eligible applicants be called for interviews instead of extensive shortlisting and scrutiny at the initial stage. “Such a process would ensure that no eligible candidate felt excluded while giving interview panels a wider pool of candidates to choose from,” Kambhampati said.

He also urged universities to pursue green certification, citing the platinum certification received by Odisha Lok Bhavan from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Most universities already have substantial green cover, he said, adding that they could secure certification with some additional efforts.