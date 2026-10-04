INTERVIEW | We don’t want Odisha to remain a secret anymore: Chief secretary Anu Garg

Odisha is looking to expand its tourism footprint beyond Puri, Konark and Bhubaneswar, adding thousands of hotel rooms and attracting private investment across all districts. At the 7th Odisha Travel Bazaar (OTB), chief secretary Anu Garg spoke to Sudarsan Maharana about investment, government’s focus on investor-friendly policy framework, local participation, international connectivity and the strategy to position the state among Asia’s top-5 eco-cultural tourism destinations.

Odisha Travel Bazaar (OTB) brings buyers and sellers together. What concrete investment commitments does the government expect from this year’s event?

Today itself, 181 new projects were announced, involving 14,000 keys (rooms), with an investment of over Rs 11,500 crore. By the end of OTB, we expect more investors and tour operators to come forward.

We want to market Odisha in a manner that attracts more investors, leading to the creation of more hotels and tourism facilities and, ultimately, more tourists coming to the state.

The 7th edition of OTB has brought together over 200 hosted buyers and 80 Odisha sellers from across the tourism ecosystem. We are targeting 6,000-plus pre-scheduled B2B meetings to create tangible business opportunities between buyers and Odisha’s tourism industry.

We are also introducing a dedicated Tourism Investment Roundtable to connect investors with emerging tourism investment opportunities in the state.

What has been the response to the government’s efforts to attract private investment in tourism?

Everywhere we go and at every roadshow we organise, we encourage as many partners as possible to invest in Odisha’s tourism sector. We have already received a large amount of investment in the sector in the recent past.

The heartening thing is that this investment is not limited to Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. In today’s announcements, not a single district has been left out of tourism investment.

From Boudh and Sonepur to Deogarh, people have come forward to invest in tourism across districts in one way or another. That shows that our Tourism Policy is investor-friendly.