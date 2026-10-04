New homestays, visitor facilities inaugurated at Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary

SAMBALPUR: Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia on Saturday virutally inaugurated new accommodation and visitor facilities at Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary as part of the ongoing expansion of its community-managed ecotourism infrastructure under the Integrated Hirakud Development Plan (IHDP).

Among the key additions are 10 homestays at Dhodrokusum village, located at the foothills of the sanctuary. A total of six homestays were introduced at the village for the first time in November last year. The homestays, managed by tribal women, will offer visitors an opportunity to experience Debrigarh’s natural surroundings along with local village life and culture.

Another major addition is Debrigarh Camping, comprising 20 tents overlooking the Debrigarh hills. Designed with verandahs offering panoramic views, the tents will allow visitors to enjoy the landscape and sunsets while staying amid nature. Advance booking for the tents has already begun, with the camping facility set to remain open from October to May.

A total of two new log houses, with eight-bed dormitory facilities, have also been developed at Debrigarh Nature Camp to cater to larger families and groups. The expansion also includes several facilities aimed at enhancing the overall visitor experience, including a souvenir shop, Ecotourism Cell, Wildlife Theatre and tea shop.

DFO of Hirakud Wildlife division Anshu Pragyan Das said, “The new infrastructure goes beyond improving tourism facilities. It is also creating additional employment and sustainable livelihood opportunities for forest-dependent communities around Debrigarh.”

She added that locals are being engaged in homestay management, hospitality, eco-guiding, safari operations, food preparation and service, souvenir sales and other tourism-related activities, ensuring that the economic benefits of ecotourism reach the communities living around the sanctuary.