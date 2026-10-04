NHRC team to visit Kendrapara on October 5 over Dalit sarpanch ‘assault’

KENDRAPARA: A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will visit Kendrapara on October 5 to conduct an inquiry into the alleged assault and mistreatment of Tikhiri gram panchayat sarpanch Chameli Ojha (33), a Dalit woman, three months ago.

Ojha, the sarpanch of the panchayat under Mahakalapada block, was allegedly assaulted and manhandled by police and the block development officer (BDO) of Mahakalapada on June 11 after she raised allegations of corruption against officials, according to the complaint.

The NHRC team will conduct a spot inquiry and examine officials, eyewitnesses, police personnel and other persons connected with the case. The commission has informed the Kendrapara collector and superintendent of police about the visit, Collector Raghuram R Iyer said on Friday.

Earlier, Human Rights Front (HRF) India chairperson, Manoj Jena filed a petition before the NHRC on July 14, alleging that Ojha had been falsely implicated in a case registered on the complaint of the Mahakalapada BDO under charges including attempt to murder, causing hurt and obstruction of a public servant.

The NHRC took cognisance of the complaint and directed its registry to forward a copy to the district magistrate, and the superintendent of police seeking an inquiry and a report. The SP submitted a report to the commission on June 27, stating that three FIRs had been registered in the matter and that they were cross-cases.

Ojha had earlier written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi alleging that officials were hindering development works in her gram panchayat by withholding payments to persons who had executed tasks.

In her letter, she alleged that she had gone to the BDO’s office on June 11 to request clearance of pending bills, but the BDO and others abused her. She further alleged that the police assaulted and misbehaved with her inside a vehicle while taking her to the police station.