Odisha's BJEM school hosts Students Remember Mahatma Gandhi programme

BHUBANESWAR: The 8th edition of Students Remember Mahatma Gandhi (SRMG) programme was organised on the premises of Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium (BJEM) School on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday.

Held with support of the Old Students’ Association of Badagada High School and Union Bank of India, the event commemorated the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Bank of India regional head, Bhubaneswar, Sanjib Ranjan Sahay said every student should adopt Gandhian ideals as a guiding principle of life, while BJ Education Society president Raghunath Mishra highlighted the eventful lives of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Mishra emphasised Gandhi’s qualities of simplicity, truthfulness and non-violence, and recalled his contributions to the world. Eminent litterateur Das Benhur emphasised the significance of three books in Indian culture - Ramayana based on truth, Mahabharat and Bhagavad Gita on duty and the Bhagavata on devotion.

Patron of the SRMG programme and former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India Harun Rashid Khan urged the students to read the biography of Mahatma Gandhi and imbibe Gandhian thoughts in their thinking and consciousness.

BJEM school chairman Sripati Narayan Mishra ecouraged students to be inspired by his ideals.