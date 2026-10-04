Paradip Port gets new tools for detection

PARADIP: The Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has added strength to its port security and safety infrastructure with a newly installed Radiological Detection Equipment (RDE) system at New Gate 1.

The technology will enhance PPA’s ability to detect and prevent the illicit movement of nuclear or radioactive materials through the port.

Valued at over Rs 21.32 crore, the project covers the supply, installation and commissioning of radiological detection systems, along with a 10-year comprehensive annual maintenance contract (CAMC).

It has been executed in collaboration with ECIL, a Central undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy.

The system includes advanced Vehicle Monitoring Systems (VMS 4030), isotope identifiers and high-precision radiation survey meters to screen cargo and vehicles entering the port and detect radioactive materials.

PPA deputy chairperson T Venugopal unveiled the new system in the presence of G Dhananjaya, AGM and head (RID), Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), chief mechanical engineer Susil Chandra Nahak, heads of various PPA departments and senior ECIL officials.