Purandeswari holds Odisha BJP meeting to draw strategy for panchayat elections

BHUBANESWAR: Newly-appointed BJP’s Odisha in-charge D Purandeswari and co-in-charge Swadesh Singh arrived in Bhubaneswar on Saturday on a two-day visit to the state.

The two leaders sat down to business after their arrival by holding a marathon meeting with the party’s state and district functionaries at the BJP state headquarters here in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Issues of organisational activities and preparations for the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections was the major agenda of the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by state BJP president Manmohan Samal and attended by state office-bearers, district presidents, district in-charges, organisational functionaries and other senior leaders. The meeting also reviewed the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ which began on September 17 and will continue till October 17.

Discussions were held on programmes planned under the campaign, including the proposed Seva Jyoti programme on October 7 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life as chief minister and prime minister, state BJP general secretary Biranchi Narayan Tripathy told the media.

Visiting the state for the first time after her new assignment, Purandeswari said, “I have been given the responsibility of Odisha for the second time. I and my co-in-charge had come to the state to further strengthen the party organisation. Greater emphasis will be placed on coordination between the government and the organisation and on strengthening the party at the grassroots.”

Purandeswari and Singh participated in ‘Angan Ki Utsav’ programmes by visiting anganwadi centres near the airport area as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Purandeswari, one of the national vice-presidents and Lok Sabha member from Rajahmundy, is returning as Odisha BJP in-charge after having earlier served in the same position from 2020 to 2022.