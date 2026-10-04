Rape accused shot, injured after trying to stab cop and attempting to flee in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The man accused of raping a 26-year-old woman by holding her at gunpoint about four days ago was shot and injured by police in an encounter at Bharatpur-Chandaka Road on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Saturday, after he allegedly tried to stab a sub-inspector with a screwdriver while attempting to flee.

The accused, identified as Sreedhar Panda alias Santosh (24), was intercepted by a police team on the road around 3.45 pm. Panda allegedly lunged at the sub-inspector with the screwdriver, following which the officer fired two rounds in self-defence. Panda sustained bullet injuries on his right leg and was rushed to Capital Hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

A native of Jagannathprasad in Ganjam district, Panda had been living in a rented house at Chakeisiani in Mancheswar area. He has been a petty criminal and earlier arrested by Khandagiri and Tamando police in 2023 for theft. According to police, Panda entered the victim’s rented room in Gada Sahi around 7 pm after noticing that the door was not fully latched. He was noticed and confronted by the woman. With his face covered by a towel, he allegedly threatened her with a firearm and demanded her laptop and mobile phone.

When she refused, he overpowered and raped her at gunpoint, police said.