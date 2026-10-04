Rs 11.5K crore new proposals in bag for Odisha's tourism sector

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Saturday announced fresh investment intents of Rs 11,509 crore in the tourism sector, with a potential to generate 1.20 lakh jobs.

Sharing the details on the opening day of the seventh edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar (OTB) here, officials said the proposals received for all districts involve hospitality units amounting to a whopping 14,000 keys (hotel rooms).

The investment proposals do not include the Rs 8,100 crore received during last year’s Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave. Projects worth Rs 5,800 crore of those have already been cleared through the state’s single-window mechanism.

The new proposals include star hotels, resorts and other tourism projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore for Khurda and Rs 850 crore for Cuttack; Rs 530 crore for Koraput, Rs 525 crore for Jagatsinghpur and Rs 510 crore for Ganjam. Hotel, resorts and ecotourism project plans worth around Rs 290 crore have been received for Balasore and Rs 220 crore for Bhadrak.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the Travel Bazaar organised in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). He invited domestic and international investors and hospitality brands to invest in the state.

Majhi said Odisha was moving beyond conventional sightseeing-based tourism towards a world-class, investor-friendly ecosystem.

“Tourism is a key pillar of the Viksit Odisha vision and will drive sustainable growth, employment and heritage conservation. The state government is preparing comprehensive master plans for 15 marquee sites to develop them as global destinations,” he said.

Highlighting the Odisha Tourism (Amendment) Policy 2026, Majhi said the minimum room requirement for star-category hotels have been reduced from 50 to 10. The capital subsidy ceiling has also been raised up to Rs 120 crore, he said.

“The government has also approved a dedicated scheme for acquiring a 5,500-acre land bank for hospitality infrastructure, backed by an investment of Rs 1,500 crore,” he added.