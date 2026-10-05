12K litres of illicit liquor, 8.13 tonnes of ganja seized under Daman drive

BHUBANESWAR: As part of special campaign Daman, Odisha Police has initiated stringent action against people involved in various illegal activities across the state. The campaign was launched on September 21 in view of the festive season.
So far, police have registered 1,707 cases under Excise Act, arrested 140 people and seized over 10,000 litre country liquor, 2,922 litre foreign liquor, 1,092 litre IMFL, 800 kg of poch and 81 litre mahuli liquor.
Similarly, 89 cases have been registered under NDPS Act, 109 dealers/peddlers arrested and around 8.13 tonne of ganja has been seized. Police also destroyed 19,387 ganja plants and seized 394.645 gm brown sugar and 1,066 bottles of cough syrup.
During the drive, police also acted against organised crimes and possession of illegal arms and ammunition. At least seven cases were registered against organised crimes and 18 people arrested, while six cases were registered under Arms Act and Explosives Substances Act.
Police seized five guns, one revolver, four rounds of live ammunition, one magazine, two empty cartridges, 2.5 kg of gunpowder and two swords.
The cops have also cautioned against forcible collection of donations during the festive season. So far, police have registered 16 cases in this connection, arrested 12 people and seized Rs 10,520 in cash that had been forcibly collected as donation for the festivals.
Action against gambling activities have also been initiated, with registration of 46 cases, arrest of 67 people and seizure of Rs 4.36 lakh cash. Police implemented preventive strategies too ahead of the festivals and executed 1,448 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) as well as initiated proceedings against 1,012 people under section 129 of the BNSS.
DGP in-charge Vinaytosh Mishra said to keep a close watch on the activities of criminals and anti-social elements and prevent trafficking of arms, illegal narcotics, liquor and other prohibited materials, 1,830 blocking and border sealing operations were conducted across the state. Checks on inter-district and inter-state roads were intensified during the period, he added.
“Police action will continue in the coming days to ensure peace, security and a safe environment for the people of the state during the festival period and to further strengthen crime control and preventive measures,” Mishra said.