12K litres of illicit liquor, 8.13 tonnes of ganja seized under Daman drive

BHUBANESWAR: As part of special campaign Daman, Odisha Police has initiated stringent action against people involved in various illegal activities across the state. The campaign was launched on September 21 in view of the festive season.

So far, police have registered 1,707 cases under Excise Act, arrested 140 people and seized over 10,000 litre country liquor, 2,922 litre foreign liquor, 1,092 litre IMFL, 800 kg of poch and 81 litre mahuli liquor.

Similarly, 89 cases have been registered under NDPS Act, 109 dealers/peddlers arrested and around 8.13 tonne of ganja has been seized. Police also destroyed 19,387 ganja plants and seized 394.645 gm brown sugar and 1,066 bottles of cough syrup.

During the drive, police also acted against organised crimes and possession of illegal arms and ammunition. At least seven cases were registered against organised crimes and 18 people arrested, while six cases were registered under Arms Act and Explosives Substances Act.

Police seized five guns, one revolver, four rounds of live ammunition, one magazine, two empty cartridges, 2.5 kg of gunpowder and two swords.