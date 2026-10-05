27-year-old man held for assaulting woman in Dharmasala

JAJPUR: Jajpur police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of assaulting a woman he was in a relationship with after calling her to his house on the pretext of discussing their marriage, at Mirzapur village in Dharmasala area.

The accused has been identified as Samir Sahu, a resident of Mirzapur. Police said Samir and the 25-year-old woman had been in a relationship for the past five years and he had reportedly promised to marry her. The woman had repeatedly asked him to marry her, but he allegedly kept stalling.

When she made a similar demand last month, Samir allegedly abused her over phone and threatened to kill her, following which she stopped speaking to him.

Police said Samir later invited the woman to his house in Mirzapur on the pretext of discussing their marriage in the presence of their family members.

When she arrived at his house on Saturday night, the accused, along with some of his family members, reportedly assaulted her, leaving her critically injured. As she was unable to move following the assault, Samir reportedly took her to the Dharmasala community health centre and fled.

On being informed by hospital authorities, police launched an investigation. The woman was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated. Her condition is stated to be stable, hospital sources said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s family, police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and arrested Samir on Sunday. Dharmasala IIC Chinmayee Sahu said, “We have arrested the main accused and are on the job to arrest others involved in the crime, as they fled the village soon after the incident.”