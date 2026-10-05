CM Majhi says Odisha committed to drug-free India by 2029

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is committed to meeting Union Home minister Amit Shah’s deadline of a drug-free India by the end of 2029, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Sunday.

Speaking at ‘Jiban Jindabad 2.0’, an awareness programme organised by the Commissionerate Police here, Majhi linked drug abuse to the most heinous crimes and violence against women. Expressing the view that contraband destroys not only an individual’s life but the entire family and society, the chief minister said the state government continues to follow a zero tolerance policy against drugs.

The CM said the state has also completely banned the production and sale of tobacco and nicotine-containing pan masala and gutkha, and declared school and college campuses as drug-free zones.

He also expressed concern that Odisha ranks second in the country in road accident fatalities caused by drunk driving. He announced that no new liquor shops will be allowed in the state for the next three years.

He directed Odisha Police and Excise department to initiate strict action and take proactive measures not only against illegal sale of liquor but also high-risk drugs such as ganja, opium, cocaine, heroin, brown sugar and synthetic drugs.