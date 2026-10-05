Five hurt in clash between two families over property in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A long-standing dispute over division of ancestral agricultural land turned violent, leaving five persons injured in Ambatha village under Erendra panchayat in Ganjam’s Sanakhemundi block on Sunday morning.

The injured are Siba Nahak (40), his wife Sulta Nahak (35), Tikina Nahak (45), Babula Nahak (53) and Bhola Nahak (19).

According to police, Siba and Babula are brothers and had been locked in a prolonged dispute over partition of their ancestral farmland. Several attempts by villagers and relatives to settle the dispute through meetings had failed. Trouble erupted on Sunday morning when Babula was engaged in construction work at his house and Siba allegedly reached the spot and abused him.

Police said a heated argument ensued following which Shiva brought a spade from his house and assaulted Babula on the head. The situation escalated when Babula and his relatives allegedly retaliated and attacked Siba and his wife Sulta with weapons.

The five injured were initially admitted to Adpada community health centre. Following preliminary treatment, Shiva and Sulta, whose condition was stated to be serious, were shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Both the warring families subsequently lodged complaints at Patpur police station. Based on the complaints, police registered separate cases and launched an investigation, said IIC Dipti Ranjan Behera. Although tension persists between the two families, police said the situation remains under control. Further investigation is underway.