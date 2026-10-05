Former BJD MLA Pranab Balabantray attacked, car ruined

JAJPUR: BJD leader and former Dharmasala legislator Pranab Kumar Balabantray was allegedly attacked by armed miscreants at Gada Madhupur village under Jenapur police limits on Sunday.

Balabantaray, who escaped unharmed, was returning home after attending the regional party’s Jan Sampark Padyatra when the alleged attack took place. The attack reportedly occurred in presence of more than 30 policemen.

According to reports, the former MLA was returning to his Jaraka residence in his SUV when some armed youths intercepted his vehicle and started attacking it. While his vehicle suffered major damage, Balabantaray was rescued by BJD workers and his supporters present at the spot.

Balabantaray claimed the attackers were BJP workers and supporters of local MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo. He alleged that over 30 policemen stood as mute spectators when he was attacked.

“I along with my supporters was murderously attacked by a group of around 50 armed miscreants who were supporters of Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahu. The miscreants assaulted me and my supporters besides damaging many vehicles. Police did nothing and stood there as mute spectators,” he alleged.

The BJD leader further claimed that the Jajpur SP was hand in glove with the supporters of Dharmasala MLA Sahoo. Later in the day, he staged protest in front of the office of the Jajpur SP along with hundreds of his supporters demanding immediate arrest of the attackers. Former ministers Pranab Prakash Das and Pritiranjan Ghadei joined the protest.

The protest was withdrawn around 11 pm after Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Shrimal assured that all miscreants would be arrested within 48 hours. The SP said four policemen would be provided to Balbantray for his round the clock safety and security.