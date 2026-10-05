Four arrested for displaying weapons in Khetipada, threatening cops

SAMBALPUR: Dhanupali police on Sunday arrested four youths on charges of obstructing road, displaying weapons and threatening cops at Khetipada in the city.

The accused are Gulam Hasan (20) of Bhutapada, Md Mazhar (30) of Khetipada, Aslam Ali (19) of Gwalapada and Sk Muktar (23) of Motijharan.

According to police, a birthday celebration at Khetipada led to obstruction of a public road. A group of around 13 to 15 youths was reportedly present at the spot while a person allegedly threatened to attack police personnel and tried to intimidate passersby by displaying a pistol and a sword. The accused also raised provocative slogans allegedly aimed at creating communal tension and promoting enmity between groups.

After investigation, police apprehended Gulam near Nawab Hotel along Motijharan road and recovered a country-made pistol from his possession. Based on his disclosure, Mazhar, Aslam and Muktar were nabbed.

The four accused were booked under sections 189, 189(2), 189(4), 126(2), 351(2), 196(1) and 190 of the BNS and section 25 of the Arms Act.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said police would take stringent action against those attempting to disrupt peace and harmony in the district.