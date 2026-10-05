History-sheeter hacked to death in Berhampur, accused held

BERHAMPUR: A history-sheeter was allegedly hacked to death by his friend following a quarrel at Nimakhandi on the outskirts of Berhampur around Saturday midnight.

The deceased was identified as Tuna Nayak (24). Police said the accused, Bitu Sahu (23), has been arrested. Eight criminal cases were reportedly pending against Tuna.

Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar said on Saturday night, Tuna, Bitu and two other persons were feasting at a house in Nimakhandi area when an argument broke out between the duo. During the quarrel, Tuna allegedly slapped Bitu.

Enraged, the accused reportedly went to his scooter, took out a sharp weapon and attacked Tuna before fleeing the spot on his two-wheeler. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and found a critically injured Tuna lying in a pool of blood. The victim was taken to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police said later, Bitu was intercepted by police on patrolling duty and arrested. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to his crime.

Sonkar said police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact motive behind the killing and whether the quarrel was linked to any previous dispute between Tuna and Bitu. The weapon allegedly used in the crime is also being traced.

Sources said Bitu owns a fast food kiosk in the area. Tuna reportedly used to eat food from the kiosk free of cost and also demand money.

The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Search is underway to trace two other persons present at the spot of crime, the SP added.