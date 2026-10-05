India’s 1st MICE incentive portal launched at OTB

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Sunday launched India’s first dedicated Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) incentive portal to spur investment in the sector.

The portal was launched following a roundtable discussion on ‘Inputs on Creating Robust MICE Policy for Odisha and Collaborations’ organised as part of the Odisha Travel Bazaar 2026.

The high-level meeting brought together senior administrative officials, industry leaders and key stakeholders to deliberate on expanding the state’s ecosystem for MICE.

The deputy CM said rollout of the incentive portal makes Odisha the first state in the country to establish a dedicated digital mechanism to market its destinations for corporate conventions and streamline financial incentive applications from event organisers and tourism operators.

Addressing the delegates, Parida said the administration’s regulatory frameworks and incentives remain fully transparent, serving to empower commercial partners as direct drivers of the state’s economic expansion.

Tourism secretary Balwant Singh said the existing policies of the state actively cultivate a business-friendly environment by offering targeted support for heritage, sports and business events, supported by regular investor outreach and fast-tracked project clearances.

The 7th edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar, organised by the state Tourism department in collaboration with FICCI will conclude on Monday.