NITI Aayog vice-chairperson Ashok Lahiri visits Paradip port

PARADIP: NITI Aayog vice-chairperson Ashok Lahiri on Sunday reviewed Paradip Port’s operations, infrastructure and development plans during his official visit to the state.

Paradip Port Authority (PPA) officials briefed Lahiri on the port’s cargo-handling capacity, mechanised systems, operational efficiency and modern infrastructure. They also highlighted its achievements and emergence as a leading mega port on India’s east coast.

The officials presented the port’s development roadmap, including capacity augmentation, infrastructure expansion, logistics efficiency and multimodal connectivity, aimed at strengthening its growth and strategic importance.

Lahiri was accorded a guard of honour by the CISF’s Paradip Port unit at the Wet Basin. He also went on a launch ride through the harbour along with PPA deputy chairperson Venu Gopal and witnessed vessel movements, maritime operations and cargo-handling activities.

Lahiri said he was privileged to visit Paradip Port and had long wished to see its operations firsthand. He noted that around 13 ships arrive at or depart from the port on an average day and appreciated its modernisation efforts and navigational draft of more than 16.5 metre.

Describing modern port infrastructure as the “modern Taj Mahals” that would endure as a legacy for the nation, Lahiri said he was happy to have had the opportunity to visit Paradip and witness its operations.

Odisha Maritime Board chief operating officer Sundara Madhaba Padhi and programme director of NITI Aayog (Economics & Finance) and nodal officer professor Prabhakar Sahu were also present. The PPA said it remained committed to strengthening India’s maritime trade, coastal economy and logistics ecosystem and contributing to the country’s economic growth and the vision of Viksit Bharat.