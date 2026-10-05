No ‘hera pheri’ in SIR process in Odisha, says CEO RS Gopalan

Days after applying for VRS, CEO RS Gopalan explains his decision to quit service, defends the final roll and answers allegations over mass deletions and Form-7 misuse, in a telephonic interview with Sudarsan Maharana.

The news of you seeking VRS immediately after the SIR exercise in Odisha has caused a stir. The Opposition has questioned the timing of your decision. Why have you decided to quit?

Before I come to the question, I want to clarify that during the entire exercise and during my tenure as the CEO from July 2024, neither the government, nor the ruling party or the ECI ever asked me to do any illegal task. On the other hand, wherever I have recommended action against any erring officer, wherever I have recommended for suspension, the government had always acted. Therefore, there was absolutely no pressure on me to do any illegal task and I have not done any illegal task.

On my VRS, I joined the service very late and got my last promotion as the principal secretary in January this year and there is no further promotion. I have completed 25 years of service and I’m eligible for full pension. If I go early, maybe I’ll try my luck somewhere else. I may seek job elsewhere. I also have some health issues. So there is nothing wrong in the timing.

Since the SIR was going on, I decided to wait till its completion. We heard about 58 lakh notices. Has anyone ever heard that people were forced to stand in the sun for hours to attend hearing? Our BLOs took up all the workload on themselves and I convey my sincere thanks to them.