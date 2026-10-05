Purandeswari holds meeting with CM Majhi, reaches out to RSS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha BJP in-charge D Purandeswari on Sunday held meetings with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state ministers and RSS functionaries and discussed strategies for strengthening the party organisation, improving coordination with the government, party functionaries and the Sangh.

Purandeswari along with party’s state co-in-charge Swadesh Singh called on Majhi at his official residence. The interaction assumes significance as the BJP seeks to consolidate its organisation at the grassroots ahead of the panchayat elections in the state early next year.

Earlier, Purandeswari and Singh held two separate meetings at the party office with state office-bearers, district presidents and district in-charges followed by another meeting with the council of ministers in the presence of Majhi, state BJP president Manmohan Samal and general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty.

“Had detailed discussions on the party’s organisational activities, upcoming programmes, the functioning of Morchas and strengthening the party at the grassroots level. We also discussed the necessary roadmap to effectively advance party programmes by staying connected with the people and ensuring better coordination among our karyakartas,” Purandeswari said in an X post.