Abducted woman sold in MP rescued, four held in Angul

ANGUL: A 23-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted and sold in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh in July, was rescued by Angul police on Sunday.

Police on Monday said four accused—Sandhya Sen (35), Suresh Awihar (32) of Sagar and Tuna Mukhi (35), Tinu Mukhi (32) of Angul town—were arrested in this connection.

According to police, Tuna and Tinu lured the victim of Ekgharia village to get married to a befitting candidate. The couple allegedly took her to Sagar district in train and left her at Sandhya’s residence.

After the accused couple left, Sandhya allegedly sold the victim to Suresh for Rs 1.2 lakh. Suresh then forcibly married her and kept her confined in his house, said police.

Later, the victim managed to inform her father about her plight following which a a complaint was lodged at Angul Town police station on September 28.

Based on the complaint, police formed two teams to rescue the woman. After investigation, a team went to Madhya Pradesh and rescued the woman. The four accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, police added.