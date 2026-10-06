After 8 long years, campuses in Odisha to hold polls on October 15

BHUBANESWAR: Eight years after campus polls were last held, Odisha’s college and university students will vote for their representatives on October 15, the state government announced on Monday.

The government released the detailed schedule for elections to student unions and other student societies and associations in state public universities, government colleges and non-government aided degree colleges for the 2026-27 academic session.

The Higher Education department (DHE) said the official election notification will be issued by the colleges and universities on October 7, while nomination filing, scrutiny and publication of valid nominations will take place on October 9. Candidates can withdraw their nominations on October 10, with the final candidate list to be published the same day. The ‘Why I Stand For’ meeting will be held on October 14.

Polling will be held on October 15 from 8 am to 2 pm, followed by counting and declaration of results from 2 pm onwards on the same day. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 11 am on October 16, which will also be observed as a reserved day.

The government has also capped expenditure by each candidate on canvassing for polls at Rs 5,000.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the elections were not a mere formality but a vital platform for young people to participate, represent and develop leadership. “The previous government kept the polls suspended offering one excuse after another. As a result, an entire generation of students lost the chance to participate in the democratic process,” he said.

“We had promised the students of Odisha that this democratic right would be restored and today, we have fulfilled that promise. A confident youth and a vibrant campus democracy are essential to building a prosperous and developed Odisha,” Majhi said, urging students to take part in the election with enthusiasm.