Attack on former BJD MLA: Police register two FIRs, scan video clips

JAJPUR: Two separate FIRs have been registered at Jenapur police station in connection with the alleged attack on BJD leader and former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantaray.

Police said while one complaint was received from Balabantray, another was filed by supporters of sitting MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo on Sunday night. Based on the complaints from the two sides, two separate FIRs have been registered and investigation is underway.

Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Shrimal said CCTV footage and mobile recording of the incident are being collected. “We have started the process to identify the people involved in the attack. Appropriate action would be taken after investigation,” he said.

The SP informed that a senior police officer is supervising the investigation while police personnel have been deployed at Gada Madhupur.

Balbantray was allegedly attacked by a group of around 50 armed miscreants at Gada Madhupur village under Jenapur police limits on Sunday. The BJD leader was returning home after attending the regional party’s Jan Sampark Padyatra when the alleged attack took place.

While his vehicle suffered major damage, Balabantaray was rescued by BJD workers and his supporters present at the spot. The attack reportedly occurred in presence of more than 40 policemen.