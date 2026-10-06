BJD seeks impartial probe, immediate arrests over attack on ex-Dharamshala MLA Pranab Balabantray

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Monday demanded an impartial probe and immediate arrest of all those responsible for the alleged murderous attack on former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantaray at Gada Madhupur village in Jajpur on Sunday.

Addressing a media-conference here, former ministers Sanjay Das Burma and Dibya Shankar Mishra, without naming the Dharmasala MLA, alleged that the attack on Balabantaray was made at his behest.

Alleging that the attack on Balabantaray and BJD workers took place during a peaceful Jana Sampark Padayatra in the presence of police, they claimed even after lodging a complaint in this regard, the SP did not take action. The activities of the officer in-charge of Jenapur police station are also under suspicion, they added, demanding his immediate transfer

Questioning the silence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Home portfolio, the BJD leaders said he should have ordered an inquiry as to why such crimes were being repeatedly committed at one particular place.