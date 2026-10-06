CSM Tech powers Kenya’s national mining royalty management system

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha-based CSM Technologies Limited, a leading GovTech company delivering digital public infrastructure (DPI) solutions has successfully developed and deployed a Royalty Management System (RMS) for the State Department for Mining, government of Kenya.

Implemented through CSM Tech Limited, the company’s wholly-owned Kenyan subsidiary, the platform went live on September 28. It serves as the official nationwide digital channel for declaration, assessment, payment and monitoring of mineral royalties.

The RMS has been designed to support implementation of the Mining Act, Cap 306, under which mineral right holders are required to pay royalties on minerals produced and sold. Under Kenya’s revenue sharing framework, royalty proceeds are distributed among the National Government (70 pc), County Governments (20 pc) and Host Communities (10 pc), making efficient collection and transparent administration critical to inclusive economic development.