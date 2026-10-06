CSM Tech powers Kenya’s national mining royalty management system

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha-based CSM Technologies Limited, a leading GovTech company delivering digital public infrastructure (DPI) solutions has successfully developed and deployed a Royalty Management System (RMS) for the State Department for Mining, government of Kenya.
Implemented through CSM Tech Limited, the company’s wholly-owned Kenyan subsidiary, the platform went live on September 28. It serves as the official nationwide digital channel for declaration, assessment, payment and monitoring of mineral royalties.
The RMS has been designed to support implementation of the Mining Act, Cap 306, under which mineral right holders are required to pay royalties on minerals produced and sold. Under Kenya’s revenue sharing framework, royalty proceeds are distributed among the National Government (70 pc), County Governments (20 pc) and Host Communities (10 pc), making efficient collection and transparent administration critical to inclusive economic development.
The RMS enables mineral right holders and licensed dealers to complete the entire royalty compliance process online. It allows users to register and manage miner profiles digitally, submit royalty declarations online, receive automated royalty assessments, generate invoices and make digital payments, track compliance status in real time, access authenticated transaction records, and monitor penalties and outstanding liabilities. The system also integrates with mining licence records and maintains secure audit trails through role-based permissions, reducing manual intervention and improving operational transparency.
Commenting on the development, managing director and CEO of CSM Technologies Ltd Priyadarshi Pany said, “We are honoured to partner with the State Department for Mining, government of Kenya, in building a transparent and technology-driven royalty administration system. This deployment reflects the growing global confidence in India’s DPI expertise and demonstrates how purpose-built GovTech solutions can strengthen governance outcomes across emerging economies.”
The Kenyan deployment takes CSM’s extensive expertise in digital mining governance and mineral administration global. In India, the company has successfully delivered several flagship mining technology platforms for state governments, including Rajasthan, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.