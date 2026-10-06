Man arrested for stalking college girl in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 30-year-old man was arrested by Gopalpur police on Monday for allegedly stalking a college student and entering her house at Venkatraipur under Gopalpur police limits in Ganjam district.

The accused, Raju Nayak of Venkatraipur, was also booked for allegedly abusing and threatening the woman’s family and attempting to assault them, said Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar.

Nayak was allegedly following the 20-year-old student for the past few days while she travelled between her home and college. At around 8.30 am on Monday, he allegedly entered the rear portion of the girl’s house. On spotting him, the girl raised an alarm and ran out. Subsequently, her mother K Laxmi (40) and neighbours rushed to the spot, prompting the accused to flee, said the SP.

Later, Laxmi accompanied by her husband and others went to Nayak’s house to question him about the incident. Police said the accused abused them in obscene language and tried to attack them with a wooden plank.

Acting on Laxmi’s complaint, Gopalpur police registered a case under sections 329(3), 333, 78, 296, 115(2) and 351(3) of the BNS. After investigation, police arrested Nayak in the evening, the SP added.