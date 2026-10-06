Mining officers attacked by sand mafia over seizure of tractors in Baripada

BARIPADA: Sand mafia operators allegedly attacked three officials of the minor minerals department on Monday during a crackdown on their activities in the Badasahi tehsil area of Baripada.

The officials seized three tractors loaded with sand, following which the drivers informed the owners, who arrived at the site with several others. They allegedly abused and threatened the officials, unloaded the vehicles and took them away forcibly.

Junior mining officer Sibanath Mundari lodged a complaint at the Badasahi police station in this regard. He and his colleagues suffered minor injuries and returned to office after getting first aid.

Sources said illegal sand mining and transportation have intensified in many parts of Badasahi tehsil following a fall in the water level of Budhabalanga river. As the sand sources have not been formally auctioned, illegal operators are taking advantage of the situation, the sources added.

Rampant illegal sand extraction is reportedly taking place at Haripur, Madhapur, Kuliama, Bartana, Paikapada, Mahupura and Sarbeshwarpur, among other areas within the block, said sources.

Till the time of filing this report, no case had been registered at the police station. Betnoti SDPO Miniati Biswal said the information of the attack came to her notice and a police team rushed to the spot but no one was found.

Badasahi tehsildar Bishwanath Biswal said the administration has formed special teams to curb illegal sand transportation.

“Raids will soon be conducted at locations where illegal mining is taking place and stringent legal action will be taken against those involved,” he said.