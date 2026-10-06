Odisha government to set up green energy CoE at Bhubaneswar WSC

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will set up a green energy centre of excellence (CoE) at the World Skill Centre (WSC) here to train youth in solar power technologies and create a skilled workforce for Odisha’s expanding renewable energy sector.

The WSC and Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) signed an MoU for the Rs 1.48 crore project, which will be funded by the latter under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

The CoE will come up over around 3,000 sq ft at Kausal Bhawan and provide hands-on training in rooftop, floating and solar-tracker systems. The facility will also offer training in advance technologies such as programmable logic controllers (PLC), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), Internet of thing (IoT), remote monitoring and energy management.

Around 300 youths will be trained every year for jobs such as solar technicians, operation and maintenance technicians, site supervisors and energy auditors. The programme will be opened to candidates from across the state with a focus on increasing women participation and promotion of local entrepreneurships.

Deputy chief minister and Energy minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who attended the MoU-signing ceremony along with Skill Development and Technical Education minister Sampad Chandra Swain, said, “The initiative will provide opportunity to the selected youth from the operational districts of OHPC with access to advanced green-energy skilling opportunities, opening pathways to employment, entrepreneurship and self-employment in the emerging renewable energy sector.”

He said the number of students receiving fully-sponsored training at the WSC will be increased from 60 to 100. He also proposed setting up new WSC branches at Berhampur and Sambalpur with the Energy department extending the required support.