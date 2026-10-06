Odisha HC quashes former AYUSH director’s premature retirement

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has quashed the premature retirement of former AYUSH director Bibhu Prasad Sarangi, holding that the state government had not followed its own guidelines while retiring him from service, particularly when he was due to superannuate within four months.

Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy directed the government to treat Sarangi as having continued in service till his normal retirement on January 31, 2021, and extend his admissible retirement benefits.

Sarangi, who entered the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS-II) in 1987 and rose to the special secretary grade in 2017, was posted as director AYUSH, in March 2020. He was arrested on July 9, 2020, in connection with a sexual harassment case registered at Bhubaneswar Mahila police station following allegations by a female colleague. He was granted bail four days later and placed under suspension with effect from the date of his arrest.

Based on a report of the Internal Committee submitted on August 7, 2020, the government ordered his premature retirement on August 13 under Rule 71(a) of the Odisha Service Code. While considering Sarangi’s appeal, the High Court, however, found fault with the decision primarily on the ground that he was only four months away from his scheduled retirement when his case was considered for premature retirement.