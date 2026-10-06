Odisha woman reunited with family after 39 years, tattoo on hand leads to breakthrough

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara’s Pramila Malik (65) has found her odyssey, reuniting with her family after being lost to them for 39 years. Pramila, of Nandalalpatana village under Pattamundai police limits, was found in Himachal Pradesh recently and had her homecoming on Sunday, meeting her son who was born the year she went missing. Pramila was 26 years old then.

Pramila, daughter of late Krushna Malik of Baluria village, had married Dinabandhu Malik of Nandalalpatna in 1986. They had a son in 1987 and named him Dhrubacharan.

In September 1987, Pramila left her matrimonial home and went to her parental house. After the death of her father, she left her parental home without informing her family members about her whereabouts. Later, Pramila’s husband married her younger sister, Urmila.

Not much is known about Pramila’s whereabouts from then up to 2011. According to institutional records, Pramila stayed at the Mental Health Institute in Shimla from 2011 to 2018. She was later admitted to Nari Niketan, Shimla, on January 30, 2018, and shifted to an old-age home at Bhangrotu on February 16, 2023, where she lived since then. The only known fact of these missing years is she came to Himachal from Delhi.

A team led by the sub-divisional magistrate of Balh in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh visited the old-age home two weeks ago and interacted with Pramila to ascertain her identity. A tattoo in Odia script on her hand that spelt her name was the clue to the breakthrough in getting her back.